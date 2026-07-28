Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused Ukraine of attacking Germany, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Ukraine has been escalating operations beyond its borders.

"We see that the Kyiv regime continues its terrorist activity. And if we look retrospectively, the Kyiv regime is constantly expanding the geography of its terrorist activity," he stated.

The official cited the 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which he attributed to Ukraine, calling it a "terrorist attack" against Germany, a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), in which Kazakhstan is a shareholder, and another attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea, characterizing it as an assault on Iran.