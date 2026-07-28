Japan issues tsunami alert after 7.1 magnitude quake in southwestern Japan

Japan on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 4.28 pm local time (0728GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

Germany's GEOFON initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.4 before revising it to 6.8.

Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division said a tsunami advisory had been issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, urging residents to leave coastal areas immediately and stay away until the advisory is lifted.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.





