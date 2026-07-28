Displaced Lebanese return to massive destruction in border town after Israeli withdrawal

Five months of relentless Israeli bombardment have left the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon in shambles.

Residents returning to the border town described massive destruction in their areas as homes were completely or partially destroyed, burned and vandalized, roads bulldozed and infrastructure widely damaged.

The Israeli army withdrew from the town last week under a US-mediated framework agreement signed last month between Lebanon and Israel.

The town lies south of the Litani River and is among the pilot areas included in the first phase of the agreement, which calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, with the Lebanese army assuming security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces, along with the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

"The scale of destruction is huge and extensive, and the damage is indescribable," Mayor Abd Ezzedine told Anadolu.

"The Israeli army has completely destroyed around 260 housing units" in the town, home to around 5,000 residents, he said.

The mayor noted that many houses suffered partial damage in the Israeli assault.

"Nearly half of the houses are no longer fit for habitation and need to be demolished, while others require restoration," he said.

Ezzedine said some residents began returning from the first day they were allowed to enter the town.

"Those who have a place to shelter or can sit in their homes have started returning and repairing what they can, but the numbers remain low," he said.

"We are working to reopen roads and follow up on infrastructure, water and electricity," he added.