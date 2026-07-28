Bushehr Airport crippled by US strikes, Iranian government says

Iran's government said Tuesday that Bushehr Airport in the country's southwest has been rendered inoperable following US strikes, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking at a press conference, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that she and officials visited Bushehr province and inspected the city's airport, which she described as "effectively out of service," the report said.

"We saw the remains of a refurbished aircraft that had been purchased to serve the people, but it was destroyed by a missile that struck it directly, leaving only a small part of its tail intact," she said.

Mohajerani said the damage has left the airport unable to operate but did not provide further details on when the strike occurred or the extent of damage to other airport facilities.

Her remarks come after a cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday after the US and Iran halted attacks following a 13-day escalation that began on July 11.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran, while Tehran responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.





