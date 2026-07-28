Erdoğan warns of disinformation, operations targeting state

Important statements from President Erdoğan :

'We are in a period when access to information has become easier and faster. New developments are being recorded in satellite and communication technologies almost every day. Social media platforms significantly determine how issues are approached and what reactions are given to them.

During the Feb. 6 earthquakes, we faced insidious operations across a wide spectrum, from false news to perception campaigns. The goodwill of our nation was exploited. Our official institutions were placed under suspicion.

Operations targeting the state are coming to light.'