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News Türkiye Erdoğan warns of disinformation, operations targeting state

Erdoğan warns of disinformation, operations targeting state

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the rapid spread of information and social media’s influence have reshaped public reactions, warning of disinformation and perception operations. He said false news during the Feb. 6 earthquakes exploited public goodwill and unfairly targeted state institutions.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published July 28,2026 02:39 PM
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ERDOĞAN WARNS OF DISINFORMATION, OPERATIONS TARGETING STATE

Important statements from President Erdoğan :

'We are in a period when access to information has become easier and faster. New developments are being recorded in satellite and communication technologies almost every day. Social media platforms significantly determine how issues are approached and what reactions are given to them.

During the Feb. 6 earthquakes, we faced insidious operations across a wide spectrum, from false news to perception campaigns. The goodwill of our nation was exploited. Our official institutions were placed under suspicion.

Operations targeting the state are coming to light.'