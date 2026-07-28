Iraqi premier says he will discuss investment, water, security during his 1st official visit to Türkiye

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Zaidi said Tuesday that he will discuss bilateral cooperation in investment, water resources, regional security and major infrastructure projects during his first official visit to Türkiye since taking office in May.

Al-Zaidi said in a post on the US social media company X that the visit comes upon an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is intended "to further develop the political and economic relations between the two countries."

"History, geography, culture, shared interests, and everything bring us together with Türkiye," the Iraqi premier said.

He said the talks will focus on investment, water and transportation development routes and efforts to strengthen stability in the region

Al-Zaidi added that the two sides will also discuss launching "a number of economic and security dossiers, in a way that contributes to achieving mutual benefits for both friendly peoples."





