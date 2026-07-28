Israeli army arrests 14 Palestinians, demolishes 3 homes in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 14 Palestinians, including a woman, in military raids across the West Bank on Tuesday and demolished three homes in the occupied territory, according to local sources.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided the Ras al-Ain neighborhood, stormed three buildings, and searched several homes before detaining eight Palestinians, including a woman, the sources said.

In Tubas province, army forces raided the town of Tammun before withdrawing several hours later, with no arrests reported.

In Jenin, Israeli forces moved into the town of Al-Yamoun and arrested a former prisoner from Jenin city and another Palestinian from Deir Ghazaleh, northeast of the province.

Israeli forces also arrested a Palestinian customs police officer and a young man from the Irtah suburb, south of Tulkarem, and two others from the village of Faroun after raiding and searching homes, the sources said.

Separately, an Israeli force backed by two bulldozers raided the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah, and demolished one home, local sources told Anadolu.

The army claimed the house was built without a permit in Area C, which falls under full Israeli control under the 1995 Oslo II agreement and makes up around 60% of the West Bank.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers demolished two homes in the village of Deir Razih, east of Dura in Hebron province, the sources said.

Israel continues to demolish Palestinian homes and facilities in the West Bank under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Palestinians say Israeli authorities impose severe restrictions that prevent them from obtaining building permits, while expanding illegal settlements on occupied land.

According to the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli authorities carried out 341 demolitions in the first half of this year, destroying 740 Palestinian structures and affecting 923 Palestinians. It said Israel also issued 254 new demolition notices over alleged unlicensed construction.

International humanitarian law prohibits the destruction of civilian property except in cases of absolute military necessity under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

On Feb. 18, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israeli demolitions in 2025 displaced more than 1,700 Palestinians.

Attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have escalated since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, more than 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied territory during the same period.



