TÜRKIYES RULING PARTY TO COMMEMORATE JULY 15 COUP ATTEMPT WITH EYEWITNESSES

Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party will hold a symposium marking the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The event will feature political figures who held critical positions in the state administration on the night of the attempted coup.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the event will be organized by the AK Party's Department of Political and Legal Affairs on July 14.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also serves as chairman for the party, is expected to attend the symposium, which will be held at the Congress Hall of the party headquarters.

Erdogan is scheduled to address participants at the opening of the event, which will be held under the theme "Victory of the National Will." Hayati Yazici, AK Party deputy chairman responsible for political and legal affairs, will also deliver a speech.

Yazici will also moderate the discussions.

Speakers will include Ismail Kahraman, who served as speaker of the Turkish parliament on the night of July 15; Binali Yildirim, the prime minister at the time; Efkan Ala, the interior minister at the time; and Mustafa Atas, who was then head of the AK Party's Organization Department.

The program will also include a photography exhibition depicting the events that took place on the night of July 15.