Türkiye rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus as 'null and void'

Türkiye late Thursday rejected a European Parliament resolution on Cyprus, calling it "null and void" and accusing the EU of taking a biased approach to the decades-long dispute.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the resolution contained "baseless and preposterous allegations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces."

"The resolution adopted by the European Parliament, which contains baseless and preposterous allegations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces, is null and void," the ministry said.

The ministry also expressed full support for a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in response to the resolution.

Describing the text as "replete with despicable slanders," the ministry said it represented "the latest example of the biased and distorted approach adopted by the EU and the European Parliament in particular, under the influence of certain circles, with respect to the Cyprus issue."

The ministry also voiced concern over the EU's increasingly one-sided stance on Cyprus.

"It is concerning that EU institutions are increasingly approaching the Cyprus issue in a manner that departs from historical realities and impartiality," the statement said.