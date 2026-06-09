TRNC prime minister criticizes France-Greek Cypriot military cooperation deal

The prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday criticized a military cooperation agreement signed between France and the Greek Cypriot administration.

In a written statement, Ünal Üstel said the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), signed by the defense ministers of France and the Greek Cypriot administration, poses risks not only to the security of Turkish Cypriots but also, in the long term, to Greek Cypriots.

Üstel said France, which he argued has no historical, geographical or political ties to Cyprus, is seeking to expand its military presence in the region.

He warned that such steps could disrupt the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing the agreement as "an extremely wrong step."

Üstel also said the deal disregards the Turkish Cypriot side.

"Those acting with the aim of changing the balances in the Eastern Mediterranean in their own favor should know very well that no initiative targeting the legitimate rights and interests of the Republic of Türkiye, our motherland and an important regional and global power and game maker, and the Turkish Cypriot people will achieve its goal," he said.