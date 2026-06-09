Iran’s sports minister says US should treat national team with respect at World Cup

Iran's Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali called on the US to treat Iran's national football team with respect and provide appropriate hosting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The Americans should host Iran's national team in a special manner," Donyamali said, according to Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency on Tuesday.

He said that US authorities were aware that Iran would not accept what he described as unfair treatment and should deal with the team respectfully.

Donyamali added that most of the problems and obstacles facing the Iranian delegation were being resolved, including visa issues that affect some members of the national team's support staff.

The minister added that Iran had informed FIFA that team officials should be allowed to respond if unauthorized flags were shown or slogans targeting the national team were chanted during matches.

He added that Iranian authorities had received assurances that no such incidents would occur during Iran's group-stage match against Egypt.

This comes as Iran prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Iran will be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana during the tournament and travel to the US for its Group G matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

Iranian officials have previously raised concerns over visa delays affecting some members of the national team's technical and administrative staff, though authorities say the issues are being addressed ahead of the tournament.