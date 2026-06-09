UN warns of 'immense' humanitarian needs as Israel allows only one crossing into Gaza

The UN warned Tuesday of worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, as Israel reopened the only approved cargo crossing into the besieged territory amid food shortages and a sharp decline in meals for civilians.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq reported at a news conference that "Israeli authorities reopened the Kerem Shalom Crossing, which remains the only crossing point for approved cargo to enter Gaza."

"Meanwhile, the UN and our humanitarian partners continue to respond to people's needs despite bureaucratic hurdles and funding shortfalls, to maintain the response and reach as many vulnerable people as possible," he added.

Despite ongoing aid efforts, "needs remain immense," he said, noting that "tens of thousands of families are living in overcrowded shelters, while many others continue to sleep outdoors or in damaged buildings."

As temperatures rise, tents and makeshift shelters "trap heat and become uninhabitable during the day," said Haq, adding that partners have urged the entry of critical supplies, including sandbags, timber, plywood and cement.

On food access, Haq said families are finding it "increasingly difficult to access food, including bread, following the closure of many kitchens."

By the end of May, 23 partners were delivering around 678,000 meals daily through 80 kitchens, down sharply from 1.5 million meals per day provided by 170 kitchens in mid-March, he said.

Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip since 2007. About 1.5 million Palestinians out of 2.4 million in the enclave are now homeless in catastrophic conditions after the genocidal war by Israel destroyed their homes.

The Israeli war since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 173,000.