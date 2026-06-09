Venezuela’s acting president thanks Türkiye for 'friendship' after meeting President Erdoğan

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support on Tuesday following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

"It was an honor to hold a cordial working meeting with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where we discussed joint cooperation in energy, transportation, mining, air connectivity, science and technology, industry, electricity, and trade," Rodriguez wrote on US social media company X.

She said she expressed to Erdoğan Venezuela's gratitude for his "friendship" and noted that the two countries agreed to convene the V. Joint Cooperation Commission in November to "further" strengthen ties.

Rodriguez became acting president in January after a US military operation abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

Erdoğan reaffirmed that Ankara will always stand by the friendly people of Venezuela in the meeting on Monday.

Türkiye's diplomatic ties with Venezuela date to 1950, making it one of the very first nations in the Latin America and the Caribbean region with which Ankara formally established relations.