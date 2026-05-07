Taiwan is central to China’s core interests, Beijing says ahead of Trump visit

China said Thursday Taiwan is central to its core interests ahead of a scheduled visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing later this month.

"Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the foundation of the political foundation of China-US relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference in Beijing, state-run Global Times reported.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15, where he is expected to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Abiding by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and honoring the commitments made by successive US administrations on the Taiwan question, are international obligations the US side must fulfill," Lin added.

Washington remains Taipei's top arms supplier. The Trump administration approved a record $11 billion in arms sales last year, prompting protests from Beijing, which also sanctioned several US arms firms and their personnel.

Taiwan has also received the last shipment of its 108-tank fleet, worth about $1.28 billion, which it bought from the US last month.

The spokesman said China and the US are maintaining communication over Trump's planned visit to China, when asked about a Wall Street Journal report that both sides are considering launching official talks on artificial intelligence during the possible summit.





