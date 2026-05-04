Türkiye’s vice president attends European Political Community summit in Armenia

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Monday attended the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, where he also held meetings on the sidelines.

Yilmaz, representing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took part in the gathering at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where he was welcomed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Following the opening ceremony, he joined the inaugural session and posed for a family photo with other leaders.

More than 40 leaders are attending the summit, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the sidelines, Yilmaz met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss bilateral ties and areas of cooperation.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said the talks covered Türkiye-Norway relations as well as cooperation in the economy, trade, tourism, investment, energy, science and technology, the defense industry and counterterrorism.

"Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Norway in all areas," Yilmaz said, thanking Store for his constructive approach and contributions to bilateral ties.

Separately, Yilmaz met with Feridun Sinirlioglu, secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In a statement shared on NSosyal, Yilmaz expressed hope that the OSCE, with its institutional experience, will continue to contribute effectively to peace, stability and prosperity across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, and wished Sinirlioglu success in his role.





