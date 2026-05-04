Macron calls for stronger European ‘strategic autonomy’, warns against overdependence

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Europe must strengthen its "strategic autonomy" across key sectors, warning that recent crises have exposed the risks of relying too heavily on external partners.

"We experienced the cost of our overdependencies during the past few years," Macron said at the 8th Meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war and global supply chain disruptions.

He said Europe remains structurally dependent in areas such as medical supplies, semiconductors, energy and defense, and must adopt a "de-risking strategy" through investment, coordination and diversification of supply chains.

Macron called for greater European solidarity, including efforts to relocate production and strengthen partnerships to reduce geopolitical vulnerabilities..

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, he said Europe could play an important diplomatic role in easing tensions.

"If we go to Hormuz Strait, I think we have a very important role to play," he said, noting that European actors are trusted by both the US and Iran.

Macron said Europe could contribute "diplomatic, military, economic and financial" support to help reopen the key shipping route and ensure freedom of navigation.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent months following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation, disrupting traffic in the strategic waterway.

Despite a ceasefire, maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains largely hindered.







