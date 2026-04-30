Local residents enthusiastically follow 61st Tour of Türkiye

The 61st Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which passes through the Aegean province of Mugla, attracted significant interest from residents in the districts, neighborhoods, and rural areas the stages pass through.

Locals who shared in the excitement along the race routes said the event contributes significantly not only to sport but also to promoting the region's natural beauty.

Resident Ali Yüceyi said last year's adverse weather conditions made things difficult for riders, but conditions were more favorable this year. He added, "This is a magnificent place. In terms of promotion, and with the uphill climb, it was a very good event. As villagers, we were truly excited."

Yüceyi, 50, said the event reached a wider audience through television broadcasts and emphasized the importance of showcasing the region's natural beauty.

"Athletes are coming from many countries, and the race is broadcast live internationally. It's a very well-organized event. The municipality and other teams showed great care in maintaining and repairing the roads, working tirelessly day and night," he added.





- LOCAL RESIDENT SAYS REGION'S GROWING RECOGNITION IS POSITIVE

Another resident, Nurettin Ayhan said the event brought vitality to the region and made its natural and rural riches more visible.

Ayhan, who had previously followed the race on television, said he has been watching the stages in person for the past two years, adding, "It's great that our region has become known."

Fatma Sahin, a local resident engaged in farming and beekeeping said she also follows the race.

"I came last year. I came this year too. We come here on foot, crossing the mountains. These places are beautiful. It's even more beautiful now that it's like this. There are so many people," Sahin said.

Meryem Kaya, 54, said the Tour of Türkiye was warmly received in the village.

"We are pleased that you came to our village. We are very proud of this cycling event. It's the first time I've seen something like this, and with so many people coming from near and far, both locals and foreigners, we are truly happy," she added.

Kaya said she is following the race with her family, including her daughters-in-law and grandchildren.





- TOUR OF TÜRKİYE

The Tour of Türkiye is categorized as a ProSeries event on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour calendar and is the only race in Türkiye at that level.

The route includes Mediterranean and Aegean coastal cities such as Izmir, Aydin, Mugla and Antalya.

Starting in Cesme, Izmir, and finishing in Türkiye's capital, the race features 161 cyclists from 27 countries competing over a total distance of 1,133 kilometers (704 miles).



