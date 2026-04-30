TAKAICHI SEEKS IRANS HELP TO ENSURE SHIPS NAVIGATE HORMUZ SAFELY

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday appeared to have sought Iran's help to ensure ships can navigate safely through the Strait of Hormuz, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Her remarks were reported to have been made in a phone call, the second with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian since the Middle East conflict began.



"Takaichi apparently sought Iran's help to ensure that ships of all nations navigate the strait safely," the report said.

Takaichi on Wednesday also said that Tokyo would continue to urge Iran to "ensure that all vessels, including the remaining Japan-related ships, can pass through the Strait of Hormuz freely and safely."

More than 40 Japan-related vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, according to Japanese media.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, has faced major disruptions since early March following the US and Israel's joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire is in place, but maritime traffic in the area remains heavily restricted.