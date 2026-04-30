Netanyahu’s adviser fails to advance Israeli plans to relocate Palestinians

An adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to advance plans to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip following Tel Aviv's two-year war on the enclave, Haaretz newspaper reported on Thursday.

Israel has described the relocation of Palestinians as "voluntary migration," after Tel Aviv's brutal assault that has killed more than 72,000 people, injured over 172,000 and caused widespread destruction of infrastructure. Israel has also maintained a tight blockade on the enclave, worsening living conditions and leaving the entire population on the verge of starvation.

Haaretz said Netanyahu tasked his adviser Caroline Glick with promoting plans to relocate Palestinians from the war-ravaged enclave.

According to the paper, Glick contacted Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in an attempt to arrange the transfer of Gaza residents, without success.

Citing an external source, Haaretz said Glick also presented related ideas to officials at the US Embassy in Israel, in connection with plans announced last year by US President Donald Trump for what was termed a "Gaza Riviera."

The proposal, announced Feb. 4, 2025, envisions transforming Gaza into a high-end tourist destination after relocating its population to third countries under the label of "voluntary migration," with the United States overseeing administration and reconstruction.

Haaretz said a diplomatic cable from early last year, parts of which it reviewed, indicated Glick sought through contacts in Israel and the United States to translate Trump's Gaza plan into a practical program.

Glick, who identifies herself on social media as an adviser on international affairs to the Israeli prime minister, was appointed shortly before Netanyahu's visit to the White House in February 2025, after the start of Trump's second term.

According to the outlet, Glick's official responsibilities have not been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear whether she is still involved in efforts to promote the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

There was no comment from Netanyahu's office or Glick on the report.

The Israeli plans for Palestinian relocation from Gaza have been vehemently rejected by Arab states and many countries around the world.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million without shelter after their homes were destroyed during the Israeli war.

A ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of war that began Oct. 8, 2023. Despite the truce, Israel continues attacks and maintains restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and shelter materials into Gaza, where almost the entire population face severe humanitarian conditions.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.