French, Greek stance risks harming regional peace, says Ankara

Türkiye on Thursday warned that recent statements issued by France and Greece risk harming regional peace and stability.

At a weekly press briefing, an official from the National Defense Ministry said the remarks about Türkiye's regional role and its place in Europe's security architecture are inconsistent with NATO law.

"Statements made by NATO members France and Greece, based on some scenarios, are increasing tensions and risk harming regional peace and stability," the official said.

The stern warning comes following reports that French troops would be deployed to the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Ruling out the success of any military alliance against Türkiye, the official said, those who stand with Ankara will be the "winners."

This does not mean that Türkiye or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will make concessions on their national rights and interests, the official said, adding that Ankara acts in line with international law.

"Arrangements regarding the security and stability of the island of Cyprus are determined by international agreements, and Türkiye is one of the guarantor countries.

"While it remains unclear what concrete security need underlies France's statements about sending troops to Southern Cyprus, such steps risk disrupting the existing delicate balance and increasing tensions."

Global Sumud Flotilla

Touching upon the attack by Israeli forces on the Global Sumud Flotilla, the officials said it is "a clear violation of international law."

"As the country with the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye is closely and sensitively following developments in the region.

"As we have done before, all necessary measures are being taken by the Turkish Armed Forces within the framework of humanitarian aid and support," the official said.