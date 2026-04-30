Türkiye calls Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla ‘act of piracy’

Türkiye on Thursday called Israel's illegal intervention against a Gaza-bound aid flotilla "an act of piracy," saying it is taking "all necessary steps" regarding its citizens and other passengers on board.

"By attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the oppressed people of Gaza, Israel has targeted humanitarian values and international law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Israel's actions also violated the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters, adding: "We call on the international community to take a united stance against this lawless act by Israel."

"All necessary steps are being taken in coordination with relevant countries regarding the situation of our citizens and other passengers on board the fleet," it added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's organizing body said Israeli military vessels encircled the convoy in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, jamming communications and cutting contact with 11 ships.

The flotilla, carrying more than 400 civilians, aimed to open a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza and deliver aid to the enclave, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.