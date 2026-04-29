Iran accuses US of distorting facts about nuclear program at UN

Iran's mission to the UN on Wednesday accused the US of distorting facts about its nuclear program and deflecting attention from its own actions.

The mission said all of its enriched uranium remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and insisted there has been no diversion of nuclear material.

"While all of Iran's enriched uranium has always been under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and there is no report of even one gram of Iran's nuclear material being diverted, the U.S. exploited the NPT Review Conference and portrayed Iran's enriched uranium as a danger in order to divert attention from its own violations and those of its allies in the field of nuclear disarmament," it said on US social media company X.

The mission also criticized the response of key international bodies, including the UN Security Council and the IAEA's leadership.

"The UN Security Council, the IAEA Director-General and the Board of Governors not only failed to condemn these illegal attacks, but most regrettably, took actions that reversed the roles of the victim and the aggressor," it added.

The 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is underway in New York City, where diplomats from around the world have gathered at a time of heightened concern over nuclear risks and strategic competition.