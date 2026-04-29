6 crew members freed from US-seized Iranian container ship

This US Navy handout photograph released on April 21, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows US forces patrolling the Arabian Sea near the Touska, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, on April 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Six Iranian crew members aboard an Iranian-flagged container ship held by the US have been freed and returned to Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Another 22 Iranian crew members remain on the vessel Touska, the outlet said, adding that Iranian officials are working to secure their release as well.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said April 20 that naval forces had seized the vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman after it reportedly refused to comply with blockade directions.

Hostilities in the region have escalated after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf, and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11, but an agreement could not be reached. US President Donald Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request, pending a proposal from Tehran.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran's restrictions on vessel passage through the waterway.