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News Türkiye Turkish president calls shooting at White House dinner 'heinous act' in phone call with Trump

Turkish president calls shooting at White House dinner 'heinous act' in phone call with Trump

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday held a phone call with US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, President Erdoğan conveyed his well wishes to President Trump following the attempted attack that took place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 26,2026
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TURKISH PRESIDENT CALLS SHOOTING AT WHITE HOUSE DINNER HEINOUS ACT IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a post on US social media company X.

During his talks with Trump, Turkish President Erdoğan expressed concern over the shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, according to the statement.

Erdoğan described the incident as a "heinous act against democracy and freedom of the press" and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured security officer.