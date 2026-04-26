Turkish president calls shooting at White House dinner 'heinous act' in phone call with Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a post on US social media company X.

During his talks with Trump, Turkish President Erdoğan expressed concern over the shooting incident that took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, according to the statement.

Erdoğan described the incident as a "heinous act against democracy and freedom of the press" and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured security officer.