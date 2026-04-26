Hezbollah says its attacks in retaliation for Israel’s ‘persistent’ ceasefire violations

Israeli military vehicles maneuver on the Lebanese side of the border, as seen from the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, 26 April 2026, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. (EPA Photo)

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday its attacks against Israeli positions are in retaliation for Israel's "persistent" violations of a ceasefire agreement.

A 10-day truce took effect between Lebanon and Israel on April 17, before US President Donald Trump said Thursday Tel Aviv and Beirut agreed to extend the truce by three weeks.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it "clearly and decisively affirms that Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire, its attacks, home demolitions and continued occupation of Lebanese territory and violations of its sovereignty will be met with a response."

It said its attacks on Israeli army positions in Lebanese territory and its shelling of settlements in northern Israel are "a legitimate response to its persistent violations of the ceasefire."

The group said that Israel has committed 500 violations of the ceasefire since April 17.

"An extension of the truce by additional weeks was supposed to lead to a genuine ceasefire, in which the enemy would halt its violations, especially the bombing and destruction of homes in the south. However, its aggression and attacks have escalated," Hezbollah said.

It said that the Israeli escalation "confirms Israel's criminal nature, its treachery, and its disregard for all international laws and conventions."

Hezbollah said the Lebanese authorities "stand silent, incapable of fulfilling their most basic national duties toward their land and people."

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,500 people and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.























