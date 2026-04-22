US Senate Democratic leader calls for FBI director to resign amid conduct concerns

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called for FBI Director Kash Patel to step down, arguing that questions about his conduct are undermining confidence in the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said the controversy surrounding Patel has become a damaging distraction for the FBI.

"Every day Kash Patel remains in this job is another day that undermines the FBI and its mission," Schumer said.

Patel on Monday filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic publication, which included claims regarding his alleged alcohol use -- allegations he publicly rejected during a news conference Tuesday.

"I've never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on. I'll see you in court," Patel told reporters.

Schumer argued that lingering questions about Patel's behavior and fitness for office are eroding trust in the bureau's leadership.

"Every day, these questions about Patel, his behavior, his character, linger. They weaken confidence in the leadership of one of the most important law enforcement agencies in the world," Schumer said. "Kash Patel must resign immediately. He's not a serious person."

Schumer added that the country requires steady leadership at the bureau.

"America deserves steady, sober leadership from their FBI director, especially during a time of war. Kash Patel is not it and if Kash Patel wants to keep partying, he can do it somewhere else," he said.