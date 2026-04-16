TÜRKIYES REGIONAL LOGISTICS POWER REMAINS BACKBONE OF MIDDLE EAST SUPPLY CHAIN

Türkiye's role as a regional logistics power becomes evident when connecting the Development Road Project and the Middle Corridor to the European Union, International Transporters' Association (UND) Executive Board Chairman Alper Ozel said, adding that the country will be the indispensable logistics hub, offering reliable supply chains despite regional uncertainties.

The Turkish transport sector keeps the Caucasus, Black Sea, and Gulf regions standing and will continue to do so, Ozel told Anadolu.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement that there can be no corridor without Türkiye reflects the reality that regional supply chains must utilize Turkish transporters, he recalled.

He noted that recent corridor agreements between India and the EU cannot effectively bypass Türkiye.

European merchants increasingly prefer Turkish transporters due to their unmatched maneuverability and regional knowledge, despite uncertainties stemming from conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Ozel stated that fuel price fluctuations caused by these conflicts create apprehension, but Turkish transporters remain a trusted choice.

The logistics crisis, related to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which trapped hundreds of cargo ships and tankers in the Gulf region, highlighted alternative routes.

Türkiye, thanks to its strategic location as a bridge between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, is able to link energy corridors without interruption.

- Saudi Arabia's visa move

This established logistical strength is further supported by Saudi Arabia's recent decision to grant transit visas to Turkish truck drivers, he stressed.

Ozel said opening the highway to the Gulf region with this visa convenience will enable Turkish export products to reach their destinations much faster.

A truck loaded in Türkiye comfortably unloads its cargo in Saudi Arabia just seven or eight days later, offering an advantageous timeframe that maritime transport cannot match, Ozel added.

He expressed confidence that the sector will soon return to pre-war figures, recalling that Türkiye previously conducted 100,000 bilateral transports to Syria and 50,000 Turkish trucks transited to Saudi Arabia.

The new transit visa system will cover all types of export products, from food to construction materials.

Saudi authorities began approving visas through an online system, following delays caused by rebuilding their technological infrastructure.



