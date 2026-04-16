TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT RECEIVES VIETNAMS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CHAIRMAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man and his accompanying delegation, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, the statement added.

It was also attended by head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

No further details of the meeting have been provided.





