Syrian authorities arrest ISIS cell in Aleppo

Syrian authorities have arrested a cell affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group during a joint security operation in eastern Aleppo, a source at the Interior Ministry told the SANA news agency on Thursday.

The operation was carried out in coordination between the Interior Ministry and the General Intelligence Service, leading to the detention of several suspects, the source said.

Authorities also seized weapons, ammunition, and weapons gear that were in the possession of the cell and intended for use in carrying out terrorist activities, the source added.

Last week, Syrian authorities arrested a cell of five people linked to a foreign party planning to target a religious figure in Damascus, a source with the Interior Ministry told Al-Ekhbariya TV.





