Israeli forces arrest 17 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces arrested 17 Palestinians, including a woman, during raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, local sources told Anadolu.

Troops entered the town of Yaabad, southwest of Jenin, and detained eight Palestinians after searching homes, the sources said.

In Nablus, forces arrested eight more Palestinians during similar raids, they added.

In Qalqilya, Israeli troops arrested a woman after raiding her home and ransacking its contents.

In the northern West Bank, forces also carried out a raid in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, but no arrests were reported.

In the south, the army entered the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, and searched several homes.

In the east, Israeli forces stormed the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, west of Jericho, conducting similar operations, the sources said.

The raids are part of ongoing Israeli military operations across the West Bank, which regularly involve arrests and home searches.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, wounded about 11,700 others and led to nearly 22,000 arrests, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.