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News Middle East 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Report

30 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel: Report

Around 30 projectiles were launched toward northern Israel within an hour, with several intercepted and no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 15,2026
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30 PROJECTILES FIRED FROM LEBANON TOWARD NORTHERN ISRAEL: REPORT

At least 30 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel in less than an hour, according to Israeli media on Wednesday morning.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that more than 20 projectiles were initially launched toward the Galilee Panhandle, with about eight intercepted by air defense systems, while the rest fell in open areas.

Around 10 additional projectiles were fired toward Acre, Nahariya, and nearby communities, the report said, adding three were intercepted, with the remainder landing in open areas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.