Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire after Israeli-Lebanese talks in US

Israel and Hezbollah again exchanged fire on Wednesday, one day after historic talks between the Israeli and Lebanese governments began in Washington.



The Lebanese NNA news agency reported fatalities following Israeli airstrikes overnight and early on Wednesday in the south of the country.



The Israeli military has not commented on the report, but said only "targeted ground operations" were continuing in southern Lebanon, aiming to protect the population in northern Israel.



Israeli troops and the air force targeted Hezbollah members and military infrastructure in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.



The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia meanwhile claimed responsibility for several attacks on northern Israel, where warning sirens were heard.



The IDF said it recorded around 30 projectiles from Lebanon early on Wednesday. According to the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom, one man was slightly injured in the shelling.



Fighting has continued despite a temporary ceasefire in the war in Iran, which triggered the latest round of clashes in Lebanon.



On Tuesday evening, the Lebanese ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and the Israeli representative in Washington, Jechiel Leiter, held talks.



It was the first time in decades that Israeli and Lebanese representatives had come together for direct talks at a political level.



According to US sources, the direct negotiations are set to continue and could lead to a "comprehensive peace agreement."



Israel wants to push for the disarmament of Hezbollah in the talks.



The Lebanese government, which is not a party to the war between Israel and Hezbollah, is aiming to achieve a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

