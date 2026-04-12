Tehran ready to reach ‘balanced' deal that guarantees lasting regional peace: President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that Tehran is ready to reach a "balanced and fair agreement" that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the two leaders discussed regional developments after Saturday's Iran-US talks in Islamabad mediated by Pakistan amid a two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad early Sunday, without reaching an agreement.

The Iranian president said the main obstacle to reaching an agreement is "double standards" by the US.

"Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security in the region," Pezeshkian said, adding that a deal would be achievable "if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks."

Putin, for his part, criticized Western double standards, and stressed the need to respect Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also backed Iran's legitimate positions, including demands for compensation over damages caused by recent military attacks and the need for long-term security guarantees to prevent their recurrence.

The Islamabad talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered earlier this week.

Since the start of the offensive, Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit for oil and gas shipments.