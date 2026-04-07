Gunfire near Israeli Consulate in Istanbul under investigation, justice minister says

An investigation has been launched after reports of gunfire near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul's Besiktas district, Türkiye's justice minister said on Tuesday.

Akin Gurlek said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office "immediately initiated an investigation" into the incident, assigning a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to the case.

He said prosecutors swiftly arrived at the scene and began on-site examinations, adding that the probe is being carried out "meticulously and in a multi-faceted manner" in coordination with law enforcement units.

The Israeli consulate building is not operational, while initial findings indicate that the attack targeted Turkish police officers deployed in the area.

Efforts are ongoing to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident, Gurlek added.





