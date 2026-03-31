Turkish foreign minister meets with Hamas delegation

The Turkish foreign minister met with a Hamas delegation led by Hamas Political Bureau member, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting between Hakan Fidan and the delegation under the leadership of Khalil al-Hayya took place in the capital Ankara, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

In a separate meeting, Ibrahim Kalin, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), also received al-Hayya and the accompanying delegation, security sources said.

According to the sources, the talks focused on ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, the humanitarian situation in the enclave, occupier violence in the West Bank, and restrictions imposed on worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The sides stressed the importance of Israel fulfilling its obligations under the first phase of the Gaza peace framework and exchanged detailed views on implementation of the second phase.

The Hamas delegation also conveyed its appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye's diplomatic efforts aimed at securing peace in Gaza.





