Israeli army says situation ‘unbearable’ amid troop shortage, calls for conscription law

The Israeli army said Tuesday evening that the situation has become "unbearable" due to a shortage of soldiers, calling for legislation to allow the recruitment of more troops.

"There is a shortage of soldiers, and the situation has become unbearable for us," army spokesperson Effie Defrin said during a press conference, according to Channel 12.

"There is a gap of between 12,000 and 15,000 soldiers, and we need a law that will bring in more troops," he added, referring to ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) who avoid military service.

The ultra-Orthodox benefit from exemptions allowing them not to serve in the army, while religious parties are pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pass a law that would preserve these exemptions, a move opposed by the opposition, which calls for universal conscription.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 13% of Israel's population of roughly 9.7 million and say they dedicate their lives to studying the Torah.

Last Wednesday, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned during a closed meeting of the Security Cabinet that the army could collapse if the manpower shortage is not addressed.

The following day, Defrin said that "more than 100,000 reservists are deployed across all fronts, but the army still needs around 15,000 additional troops, including 7,000 to 8,000 combat soldiers."

The Israeli army is currently operating on multiple fronts, carrying out attacks in Iran and Lebanon. Israeli forces are also deployed in Gaza and the West Bank and staging daily incursions in Syria.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched about 40 rockets toward northern Israel, in one of the heaviest barrages since the start of the current war in early March.

Defrin said the army had no prior warning of Hezbollah's intention to launch dozens of rockets.

Asked whether there were warnings of possible rocket fire during the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins Wednesday and lasts a week, he said that "there is currently no concrete intelligence, but we are prepared throughout the holiday as well, and we assume that they will fire during the holiday too."

Israel has for decades occupied Palestinian territories as well as land in Lebanon and Syria and has refused to withdraw or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.