Türkiye moves into 5G era as officials say technology to drive digital transformation

Türkiye officially announced the rollout of its 5G technology network during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Türkiye held a 5G technology tender last year with the participation of the country's three main telecom operators, deciding to transition to the new network by April 1, 2026.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at a ceremony, Türkiye's Strong Presence in 5G Communications, said 5G will improve productivity in the country's competitiveness, communication, technology, energy, and production.

He expressed that 5G technology will open a new chapter across a wide range of sectors, from transportation to healthcare, agriculture to manufacturing, and the economy to education.

Erdogan said: "In today's world, sovereignty is no longer geographically based, physical, or limited solely to a specific piece of land.

"In this era of intensifying global power competition, the dizzying developments in technology and digitalization have eroded the traditional concept of sovereignty."

Cyberspace, cybersecurity measures, and cyber technologies are key to being powerful, serving as a deterrent, and holding influence, prestige, and a voice in the world, he said.

The collection, processing, analysis, and transformation of data into added value, and most importantly, ensuring data security, play a critical role in this process, he underlined.

He stressed: "In the digital age, the decisive actor in geopolitical supremacy will not be merely those who control the land, but also those who manage data.

"In this regard, when 5G is considered alongside data centers, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity capabilities, it is abundantly clear that this is a matter of digital sovereignty and national security."





- NEW ERA

Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the transport and infrastructure minister of the country, said 5G, as one of the most strategic tech fields of the world, will transform Türkiye's economy, industry, healthcare, transportation, and agriculture.

Noting that information technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and high-speed connectivity play a vital role in countries' economic development, competitiveness, and national security, he said: "As Türkiye, we have taken decisive steps over the past quarter-century by making unique infrastructure investments."

He stressed that more inclusive, fast, and resilient communication systems need higher digitalization capacity.

The minister stated that 5G is not just about faster internet, but is also the key to a smarter, safer, and more efficient future.

Noting that 5G, with data transfer speeds 10 times faster than the currently used 4.5G, ultra-low latency, and the capacity for massive device connectivity, will position Türkiye at the center of digital transformation, he stated: "With this technology, we are providing a new infrastructure that will transform every aspect of life.

"In transportation, road safety will improve with fully autonomous driving and smart transportation systems, and traffic will become more efficiently manageable."

He noted that production processes will be optimized through smart factories, autonomous robots, and real-time data analysis in the industry field.

In smart cities, innovative solutions will emerge in every area, from energy management to parking systems, he said, adding that students will have access to world-class education through high-resolution and augmented reality-supported content.



