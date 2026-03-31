Türkiye condemns deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Türkiye on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon that killed three Indonesian peacekeepers and injured several others.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the government and people of Indonesia over the deaths of UN personnel serving under UNIFIL.

Attacks against UN institutions and peacekeeping personnel constitute a serious violation of international law, the ministry said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.

It also warned that Israel's presence in Lebanon is contributing to escalating tensions and deepening instability in the region.

Reiterating its call to the international community, Türkiye urged an end to Israel's expansionism, aggression and occupation.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since early March in response to a cross-border attack by Hezbollah.

Lebanese authorities said at least 1,247 people have been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks.

The escalation comes amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries.



