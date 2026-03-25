TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 13,029.32 points, increasing by 0.77% or 99.16 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 fell 1.81% to close at 12,930.16 points, with a daily transaction volume of 140 billion Turkish liras ($3.17 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.3445 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.5025 to the euro, and 59.4125 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,547.75, while Brent crude oil was trading at $96.75 per barrel.





