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News Türkiye Turkish stock exchange up at Wednesday's open

Turkish stock exchange up at Wednesday's open

BIST 100 opens up 0.77% at 13,029 points after the previous session’s decline, as markets track currency moves and rising oil prices. The Turkish lira weakens against the US dollar, while Brent crude oil trades near $96 per barrel.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 25,2026
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TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT WEDNESDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 13,029.32 points, increasing by 0.77% or 99.16 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 fell 1.81% to close at 12,930.16 points, with a daily transaction volume of 140 billion Turkish liras ($3.17 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.3445 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.5025 to the euro, and 59.4125 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,547.75, while Brent crude oil was trading at $96.75 per barrel.