Greece notes Turkish kamikaze naval drone PİRANA capability

Greek media focused on the Kamikaze Unmanned Naval Vehicle PİRANA , developed by Türkiye's MKE. The vehicle, described as a Turkish "fire ship," was highlighted as a serious threat, with calls for the Hellenic Navy to quickly integrate such systems.

The reports noted that PİRANA, Türkiye's latest defense industry product, is designed to operate as a sea-based munition and could significantly threaten Greek vessels. Its development responds to the Turkish Navy's need for a fast vehicle capable of kamikaze missions against enemy surface units.

Technological Features and Destructive Power:

PİRANA can operate autonomously or as part of a wider swarm, enhancing its operational capability. Equipped with explosives and modern communication systems based on radio frequencies and satellite links, operators can control it from long distances.

Pre-Production Testing:

The so-called Turkish "fire ship" has undergone intensive testing to confirm its capabilities. Its addition to the Turkish fleet will strengthen asymmetric naval warfare capabilities. Greek media emphasized that the Hellenic Navy General Staff should turn to similar solutions from the Greek defense industry and rapidly adopt such systems.