Türkiye welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan for Muslim Eid holiday

Displaced Afghans take refuge following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces at a border crossing, in Lal Pur (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire announced by Afghanistan and Pakistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr following calls by Türkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"Based on this decision, we hope that the ceasefire will be observed and pave the way to a process whereby lasting peace and prosperity will be provided to the peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Pakistan announced that it is pausing its military operation in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid at midnight Wednesday until Monday, March 23.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks as hostilities escalated, causing casualties and property damage.

Since late February, cross-border clashes have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier missing.

Afghan authorities said 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed, excluding the latest casualties claimed in a Monday strike.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said it documented 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries from hostilities in Afghanistan between Feb. 26 and March 16, excluding the late Monday incident at Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in the capital Kabul.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring anti-Pakistan militant groups, which Kabul denies.