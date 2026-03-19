Netanyahu says Iran war could end 'faster than people think'

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he believed the war in Iran could finish sooner than "people think".

"I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think," Netanyahu said at a press conference.

Netanyahu says Iran's 'blackmail' by closing Strait of Hormuz won't work

Netanyahu said on Thursday that any Iranian attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz would fail.

"The death cult in Iran is trying to blackmail the world by closing a key international maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz. It won't work," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference.

Netanyahu says Israel 'acted alone' in striking Iran gasfield

Netanyahu said that Israel had acted unilaterally in striking Iran's massive South Pars gas field.

"Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound... President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks and we're holding out," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference.