Türkiye marks International Day to Combat Islamophobia, commemorates 2019 Christchurch attack victims

Türkiye on Saturday marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, commemorating victims of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks and calling for stronger global action against intolerance and discrimination targeting Muslims.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Foreign Ministry said the seventh anniversary of the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, was being observed with respect for the victims.

Fifty-one victims were killed and 40 injured at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019 in New Zealand's deadliest-ever mass shooting.

The ministry recalled that 51 people, including a Turkish citizen, were killed in the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, describing the incident as a heinous act of terrorism.

"On the seventh anniversary of the despicable terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, we commemorate with respect the 51 people who lost their lives, including one of our citizens, and pray for God's mercy upon them," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the international community must take a firm and unified stance against intolerance, discrimination and violence targeting Muslims across the world.

It said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15, also serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to confront crimes committed against human dignity.

Türkiye will continue contributing to international cooperation in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination, the statement added.

The UN General Assembly adopted by consensus in 2022 a resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.