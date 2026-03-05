TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSSES DRONE ATTACK ON NAKHCHIVAN WITH AZERBAIJANI COUNTERPART

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday discussed the attack on Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave in a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

During the call, the attack targeting Nakhchivan was discussed, the sources noted.

The phone call comes after Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries to two civilians," it said in a statement.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.