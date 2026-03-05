Türkiye strongly condemns drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the damage inside a building at Nakhchivan International Airport in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, March 5, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday "strongly" condemned a drone strike on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave earlier in the day.

"We reiterate that attacks targeting third countries in the region and increasing the risk of the war spreading must cease immediately," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it has historically, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport and injuries to two civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry later announced that four people were injured and that their conditions were stable.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.