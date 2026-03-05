Türkiye intercepts Iranian missile, debris lands in Hatay

The Iranian Armed Forces stated that it respects Türkiye's sovereignty and has not fired any missiles toward Turkish territory. Tehran emphasized that regional military activity is not targeting Türkiye.

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense (MSB) confirmed that a ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and destroyed over the Eastern Mediterranean by NATO air and missile defense systems. Debris from the interception fell in Dörtyol, Hatay, but caused no casualties.

Türkiye affirmed that it will respond to any threat to its territory or citizens and is taking all necessary measures in coordination with NATO and allies. Authorities also called on all parties to avoid actions that could escalate regional conflicts.