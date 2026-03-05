TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT THURSDAYS OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 13,062.57 points, up 0.92% or 119.38 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 rose slightly by 0.08% to close at 12,943.19 points, with a daily transaction volume of 161 billion liras ($3.66 billion).

As of 10.25 am local time (0725GMT), exchange rates stood at 43.9930 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 51.1915 to the euro, and 58.8400 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $5,164.7 while Brent crude oil was trading at $82.20 per barrel.





