Turkish president, Malaysian premier discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, in a phone call.

Erdoğan said that the cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia is progressing at an excellent level in all areas and that efforts are ongoing to further strengthen the ties, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president also said that Türkiye is closely monitoring the conflict environment that began in Iran and has spread across the region, warning that a "prolonged conflict could lead to more difficult challenges for the region."

Erdoğan added that Türkiye is working to re-engage in diplomacy, and that peace-focused contacts with leaders will continue.