Erdoğan: Türkiye taking all measures with NATO allies

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the "Mehmetçikle Iftar Program" at the Special Forces Command, congratulating soldiers on Ramadan and wishing health and safety for their families.

He praised the Turkish Armed Forces, especially the elite Bordo Bereliler, for their critical roles in domestic and cross-border operations, honoring fallen soldiers and veterans for their bravery.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey, with NATO allies, is taking all necessary measures to secure borders and respond instantly to incidents.

He highlighted the nation's military, diplomatic, and economic strength, emphasizing continuous improvement of deterrence to maintain peace and stability.

Erdoğan concluded by reaffirming Turkey's commitment to overcoming obstacles and building the "Turkey Century" for future generations.