Turkish president, NATO chief discuss regional, global developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday discussed regional and global developments, as well as issues on NATO's agenda, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a phone call following the attacks on Iran and the subsequent clashes.

According to a statement from the Turkish Communications Ministry, Erdoğan told Rutte that Türkiye is "carefully monitoring the conflict in the region," stressing that "giving diplomacy a chance is important for achieving lasting peace."

Erdoğan said preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit, to be held in Ankara in July, are ongoing and that "Türkiye will host the summit in a manner befitting its importance."

Rutte said NATO will "continue to contribute to ensuring the security of its allies with a 360-degree perspective."

The phone call came after the US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and regional sites hosting US military assets, heightening tensions across the Middle East.